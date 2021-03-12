Left Menu

Azerbaijan approves Russia's Sputnik V vaccine for use against COVID-19 -Azeri health ministry

Reuters | Baku | Updated: 12-03-2021 18:01 IST | Created: 12-03-2021 18:01 IST
Azerbaijan approves Russia's Sputnik V vaccine for use against COVID-19 -Azeri health ministry

Azerbaijan has approved Russia's Sputnik V vaccine for use against the coronavirus, the Azeri health ministry said in a statement on Friday.

Sputnik V has now been cleared for use in more than 50 countries, it said. The vaccine would be delivered soon, it added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Miners, energy stocks lift UK shares on U.S. stimulus cheer

Science News Roundup: Memorandum on lunar research station; Clues to ancient life on planet and more

Shell says Nigeria Delta oil spill dropped by 40% in 2020

Cognizant India to cover COVID-19 vaccine cost for staff, family members

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

Videos

Latest News

President to visit Uttar Pradesh from March 13-15

President Ram Nath Kovind will visit Uttar Pradesh from March 13 to 15, the Rashtrapati Bhavan said in a statement on Friday. The president will reach Varanasi on Saturday afternoon, it said. On March 14, the president will visit Chapki in ...

'He's OK': Tanzania denies President Magufuli incapacitated

Tanzanias President John Magufuli is in good health and working normally, two officials said on Friday, after reports that he had been flown to Kenya and then India in a critical condition with COVID-19. Magufuli, 61, is Africas most promin...

Man kills girlfriend, consumes poison in UP’s Bulandshahr

A man allegedly killed his girlfriend and then consumed poison here on Friday, police said.According to Senior Superintendent of Police Santosh Kumar Singh, the incident took place in Narora Police Station area and accused was admitted to a...

In diplomatic talks, India and China review situation along Line of Actual Control in eastern Ladakh: MEA.

In diplomatic talks, India and China review situation along Line of Actual Control in eastern Ladakh MEA....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021