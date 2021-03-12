Azerbaijan approves Russia's Sputnik V vaccine for use against COVID-19 -Azeri health ministry

Azerbaijan approves Russia's Sputnik V vaccine for use against COVID-19 -Azeri health ministryReuters | Baku | Updated: 12-03-2021 18:01 IST | Created: 12-03-2021 18:01 IST
Azerbaijan has approved Russia's Sputnik V vaccine for use against the coronavirus, the Azeri health ministry said in a statement on Friday.
Sputnik V has now been cleared for use in more than 50 countries, it said. The vaccine would be delivered soon, it added.
