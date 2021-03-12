Left Menu

Spain has used up all suspect AstraZeneca vaccine batch, minister says

Several Nordic countries suspended the use of the AstraZeneca shot on Thursday following reports of the formation of blood clots in some people who had been vaccinated. "This batch was already supplied and distributed," Darias said on the Spanish RNE radio station on Friday.

Reuters | Madrid | Updated: 12-03-2021 18:28 IST | Created: 12-03-2021 18:06 IST
Spain has used up all suspect AstraZeneca vaccine batch, minister says
Representative image Image Credit: Twitter(@SAgovnews)

Spanish health services have already administered all the doses from a batch of AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine that some countries suspect may cause severe side effects, Health Minister Carolina Darias said on Friday. Several Nordic countries suspended the use of the AstraZeneca shot on Thursday following reports of the formation of blood clots in some people who had been vaccinated.

"This batch was already supplied and distributed," Darias said on the Spanish RNE radio station on Friday. She said the country's monitoring system to follow up on people after vaccination had only detected light side effects such as headaches, dizziness, and intestinal troubles.

A police labor union said on Friday the batch in question was mainly used to inoculate police officers, and it asked the Health Ministry to closely follow the health of the officers who got the jab. Austria earlier stopped using a batch of AstraZeneca shots while it investigated death from a clotting disorder and a case of pulmonary embolism.

Europe's EMA medicines regulator has backed the drug and said the benefits outweigh the risks. A World Health Organization spokeswoman said that a WHO expert advisory committee was looking at AstraZeneca's vaccine after some countries paused the distribution of it, but that there was no reason not to use it.

Darius said Spain would wait for further guidance from EMA before taking any step against using the vaccine and insisted the number of blood clot cases among vaccinated people was not higher than in the general population. An Andalusian regional health official said on Thursday he had held back on using about 1,200 vaccines from the batch until he had further information, local newspaper Diario de Cordoba reported.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Miners, energy stocks lift UK shares on U.S. stimulus cheer

Science News Roundup: Memorandum on lunar research station; Clues to ancient life on planet and more

Shell says Nigeria Delta oil spill dropped by 40% in 2020

Cognizant India to cover COVID-19 vaccine cost for staff, family members

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

Videos

Latest News

President to visit Uttar Pradesh from March 13-15

President Ram Nath Kovind will visit Uttar Pradesh from March 13 to 15, the Rashtrapati Bhavan said in a statement on Friday. The president will reach Varanasi on Saturday afternoon, it said. On March 14, the president will visit Chapki in ...

'He's OK': Tanzania denies President Magufuli incapacitated

Tanzanias President John Magufuli is in good health and working normally, two officials said on Friday, after reports that he had been flown to Kenya and then India in a critical condition with COVID-19. Magufuli, 61, is Africas most promin...

Man kills girlfriend, consumes poison in UP’s Bulandshahr

A man allegedly killed his girlfriend and then consumed poison here on Friday, police said.According to Senior Superintendent of Police Santosh Kumar Singh, the incident took place in Narora Police Station area and accused was admitted to a...

In diplomatic talks, India and China review situation along Line of Actual Control in eastern Ladakh: MEA.

In diplomatic talks, India and China review situation along Line of Actual Control in eastern Ladakh MEA....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021