Left Menu

Karnataka Chief Minister Yediyurappa gets first dose of Covaxin

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 12-03-2021 18:30 IST | Created: 12-03-2021 18:09 IST
Karnataka Chief Minister Yediyurappa gets first dose of Covaxin
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa got himself inoculated with the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine on Friday and urged the people to join hands in making the country and the state coronavirus free.

The 78-year-old leader was administered Bharat Biotech's Covaxin at the Bangalore Medical College & Research Institute Superspeciality Hospital here.

Speaking to reporters after taking the vaccine, Yediyurappa requested people to come forward and take the vaccine.

''I have taken Covaxin. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his mother have also got vaccinated. There will be no side effects because of this. There is no other way to control COVID-19, everyone needs to get inoculated in two (doses).'' ''I have taken the vaccine and there are no side effects,'' he said.

Karnataka Health Minister K Sudhakar also got himself vaccinated today.

''By taking the vaccine, COVID can be controlled and it can be eliminated from the state.'' ''There is no need for people to worry, I appeal to all those who are above 60-years of age and those with comorbidities to get registered and get vaccinated,'' he said.

Sudhakar, who is also a doctor, took vaccination under the frontline worker category, his office said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Miners, energy stocks lift UK shares on U.S. stimulus cheer

Science News Roundup: Memorandum on lunar research station; Clues to ancient life on planet and more

Shell says Nigeria Delta oil spill dropped by 40% in 2020

Cognizant India to cover COVID-19 vaccine cost for staff, family members

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

Videos

Latest News

President to visit Uttar Pradesh from March 13-15

President Ram Nath Kovind will visit Uttar Pradesh from March 13 to 15, the Rashtrapati Bhavan said in a statement on Friday. The president will reach Varanasi on Saturday afternoon, it said. On March 14, the president will visit Chapki in ...

'He's OK': Tanzania denies President Magufuli incapacitated

Tanzanias President John Magufuli is in good health and working normally, two officials said on Friday, after reports that he had been flown to Kenya and then India in a critical condition with COVID-19. Magufuli, 61, is Africas most promin...

Man kills girlfriend, consumes poison in UP’s Bulandshahr

A man allegedly killed his girlfriend and then consumed poison here on Friday, police said.According to Senior Superintendent of Police Santosh Kumar Singh, the incident took place in Narora Police Station area and accused was admitted to a...

In diplomatic talks, India and China review situation along Line of Actual Control in eastern Ladakh: MEA.

In diplomatic talks, India and China review situation along Line of Actual Control in eastern Ladakh MEA....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021