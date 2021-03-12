Following is a summary of current health news briefs. AstraZeneca further cuts EU vaccine supply target to 30 million: document

AstraZeneca cut its supply forecast of COVID-19 vaccine to the European Union in the first quarter to about 30 million doses, a third of its contractual obligations and a 25% drop from pledges made last month, a document seen by Reuters shows. The shortfall is a further blow to EU's vaccination plans already being hampered by repeated delays in supply and a slow rollout in some nations. As vaccine nationalism deepens, governments pay to bring production home

In the German town of Dessau, one of the sites of the Bauhaus art school, an institute was set up in 1921 to mass-produce vaccines that later helped strengthen the German Democratic Republic. Exactly 100 years later, the site is gearing up to be a one-stop shop to produce COVID-19 vaccines for Germany's pandemic response. It's just one example of a rash of efforts by governments across the globe to access fragmented vaccine production, after manufacturing setbacks deprived European Union members of drugs made on their own soil this year. From Australia to Thailand, states planning home-based vaccine plants are starting to reshape the industry. South Africa could get 20 million more J&J vaccine doses, minister says

The South African government's agreement with Johnson & Johnson for 11 million COVID-19 vaccine doses includes an option for an additional 20 million doses depending on the availability of stock, its health minister said. "The agreement has been signed off for 11million doses with an option for an additional 20m doses based on availability of stock," Minister Zweli Mkhize said in a written reply to a question from a lawmaker seen by Reuters on Friday. Doses of Russia's Sputnik V, made in Italy, to go on sale no sooner than late 2021: TASS

Doses of Russia's Sputnik V vaccine against COVID-19 produced in Italy by Swiss-based pharmaceutical company Adienne Pharma & Biotech will not be available on the market until at least late 2021, the TASS news agency reported on Friday. Moscow's RDIF sovereign wealth fund signed an agreement with Adienne earlier this week that will need approval from Italian regulators before production can be launched. It said it had also struck deals with production facilities in Spain, France and Germany. Spain has used up all suspect AstraZeneca vaccine batch, minister says

Spanish health services have already administered all the doses from a batch of AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine that some countries suspect may cause severe side effects, Health Minister Carolina Darias said on Friday. Several Nordic countries suspended use of the AstraZeneca shot on Thursday following reports of the formation of blood clots in some people who had been vaccinated. What you need to know about the coronavirus right now

President Joe Biden told U.S. states on Thursday to make all adults eligible for a coronavirus vaccine by May 1 and urged Americans to stay vigilant or face more restrictions, hours after he signed a $1.9 trillion stimulus bill into law. In a forceful but somber speech from the White House on the first anniversary of the pandemic lockdown, Biden said if Americans pulled together there could be a greater sense of normalcy - and some backyard barbecue parties with small groups - on the U.S. Independence Day holiday on July 4. WHO says its advisory committee looking at AstraZeneca vaccine issues

A World Health Organization expert advisory committee is currently looking at AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine after some countries paused distribution of it, but there is no reason not to use it, a spokeswoman said on Friday. Health authorities in several countries including Denmark, Norway, Iceland have suspended the use of AstraZeneca's vaccine following reports of the formation of blood clots in some people who have been vaccinated. Bulgaria suspends rollout of AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine

Bulgaria on Friday temporary halted inoculations with the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine until the European medicine regulator produces a written statement dispelling all doubts about the vaccine's safety. "Until all doubts are dispelled and as long as the experts do not give guarantees that it does not pose a risk to the people, we are halting the inoculations with this vaccine," Prime Minister Boyko Borissov said in a statement. Berlin talking to Washington on COVID vaccines from U.S.

Berlin is holding bilateral talks with Washington about missing shipments of COVID-19 vaccines manufactured in the United States, a German government spokesman said on Friday. Washington has told the European Union that it should not expect to receive AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccines manufactured in the United States any time soon, two EU sources said on Thursday, in a new blow to the bloc's supplies.

