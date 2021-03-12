NHA's 'Aap Ke Dwar Ayushman' initiative verifies over 4.7 lakh beneficiaries in single day

By Sahil Pandey National Health Authority's 'Aap Ke Dwar Ayushman' campaign has recorded over 4.7 lakhs beneficiary verification in a single day on March 10 to enable these beneficiaries avail free healthcare services under Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (AB PM-JAY) scheme.

'Aap Ke Dwar Ayushman' campaign was launched from February 1 this year. Bihar was the first state to activate the beneficiary verification process in the mission mode under the initiative. The aim of the campaign is create large scale awareness about AB PM-JAY health insurance scheme among all beneficiaries residing in all parts of the country especially in rural and interiors parts so that beneficiaries can avail cashless healthcare benefit upto Rs 5 lakh per family per year.

"The aim of 'Aap Ke Dwar Ayushman' awareness campaign is to verify eligible beneficiaries residing in the remotest areas across the country," CEO, Ayushman Bharat - Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (AB-PMJAY) Ram Sewak Sharma said. Since its launch the drive has registered at least 54,05,214 Ayushman cards so far.

Sharma added that this year NHA's target is to register at least 5 crore eligible beneficiaries. "The campaign yielded maximum results on March 10 when we recorded over 4,77,105 Ayushman cards, highest in a single day. We are expecting this number to be breached soon. I am glad that everyday lakhs of families receive the boon of Ayushman," he said

'Aap Ke Dwar Ayushman' drive is being implemented in Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Punjab, Uttarakhand, Haryana, J-K among other states. So far, about 1,16,83,808 Ayushman cards have been issued in this calendar year.

Sharma said, "Slew of IEC activities are being undertaken in states to educate, enrol and empower eligible beneficiaries. It has become a mass movement. Announcements are being made from temples, mosques, gurudwaras and other prominent public places to spread awareness about the benefits of AB-PMJAY health insurance scheme. "I am glad to see that smaller States like Chhattisgarh are leading by creating more than 2.5 lakh cards in a day. Bihar has also performed well. 1.69 lakh beneficiaries were verified in the state in a day."

Recently, NHA signed an MoU with Common Service Centres (CVC) and UTI Infrastructure Technology and Services Limited (UTIITSL) to provide PVC Ayushman card free of cost to the eligible beneficiaries. Beneficiaries can obtain the PVC Ayushman card from Common Service Centres (CVC) and UTI Infrastructure Technology and Services Limited (UTIITSL) centre after verification process. (ANI)

