French drug agency recommends to keep using AstraZeneca vaccine

French drug agency recommends to keep using AstraZeneca vaccineReuters | Paris | Updated: 12-03-2021 19:25 IST | Created: 12-03-2021 19:25 IST
French drug agency ANSM said on Friday it agreed with the European Medicines Agency to continue using the COVID-19 vaccine developed by AstraZeneca.
ANSM agency also said it was starting a study on the safety of COVID-19 vaccines available in France.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- European Medicines Agency
- France
- French
- AstraZeneca