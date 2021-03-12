Left Menu

French drug agency recommends to keep using AstraZeneca vaccine

Reuters | Paris | Updated: 12-03-2021 19:25 IST
French drug agency recommends to keep using AstraZeneca vaccine

French drug agency ANSM said on Friday it agreed with the European Medicines Agency to continue using the COVID-19 vaccine developed by AstraZeneca.

ANSM agency also said it was starting a study on the safety of COVID-19 vaccines available in France.

