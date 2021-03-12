Armenian president taken to hospital with COVID-19 complications - agencies
Armenian President Armen Sarkissian has been admitted to hospital to be treated for COVID-19 complications, his office was quoted as saying by Russian news agencies on Friday. The Russian news agency Interfax had earlier cited local media reports saying Sarkissian, 67, was undergoing treatment for heart problems.Reuters | Updated: 12-03-2021 20:19 IST | Created: 12-03-2021 20:17 IST
Armenian President Armen Sarkissian has been admitted to hospital to be treated for COVID-19 complications, his office was quoted as saying by Russian news agencies on Friday.
The Russian news agency Interfax had earlier cited local media reports saying Sarkissian, 67, was undergoing treatment for heart problems. "Some complications have appeared in connection with the coronavirus infection sustained by the president of Armenia," Russian news agencies quoted his office as saying. "He is undergoing tests."
Sarkissian declined on Thursday to sign a decree on the appointment of a new head of the army's general staff after Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan sacked the previous chief during a political crisis in which the army urged Pashinyan to resign.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Armenia
- Armen Sarkissian
- Armenian
- Nikol Pashinyan
- Russian
- Interfax
- Pashinyan
ALSO READ
Armenian PM warns of coup attempt after army demands his resignation
Armenian PM warns of coup attempt after army demands he quit
Armenian PM fires head of general staff of armed forces
Armenian PM warns of coup attempt after army demands his resignation
Armenian PM faces military's demand to resign, talks of coup