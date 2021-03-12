Left Menu

EU regulator investigates COVID vaccines for link to bleeding disorder

The agency said it would assess reports of the condition in people who had received the Pfizer/BioNTech , AstraZeneca or Moderna vaccines. European vaccination programmes have been upset in the last two weeks by reports that recipients of the AstraZeneca inoculation have suffered blood clots.

Reuters | Frankfurt | Updated: 12-03-2021 20:23 IST | Created: 12-03-2021 20:22 IST
EU regulator investigates COVID vaccines for link to bleeding disorder
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

The European Union's drugs regulator is investigating whether any of the three COVID-19 vaccines approved in the bloc might be linked to a blood clotting deficiency that can cause internal bleeding. The European Medicines Agency (EMA) said on Friday that several cases of immune thrombocytopenia, a lack of platelets in the blood that can lead to bleeding and bruising, had been reported under its vaccine safety monitoring process.

"It is not yet clear whether there is a causal association between vaccination and the reports of immune thrombocytopenia," EMA said. The agency said it would assess reports of the condition in people who had received the Pfizer/BioNTech , AstraZeneca or Moderna vaccines.

European vaccination programmes have been upset in the last two weeks by reports that recipients of the AstraZeneca inoculation have suffered blood clots. EMA has said there is no indication that the events were caused by the vaccination, a view that was echoed by the World Health Organisation on Friday. AstraZeneca also said it had found no evidence of increased risk of deep-vein thrombosis.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Miners, energy stocks lift UK shares on U.S. stimulus cheer

Science News Roundup: Memorandum on lunar research station; Clues to ancient life on planet and more

Cyprus says more than a quarter of COVID-19 cases are UK variant

Cognizant India to cover COVID-19 vaccine cost for staff, family members

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

Videos

Latest News

EC seeks more details from Bengal chief secy on Mamata incident: Sources

The West Bengal chief secretary on Friday submitted a report to the Election Commission on the injuries sustained by Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress leader Mamata Banerjee but the poll panel has sought more details by Saturday evening...

Quad vaccine initiative is most pressing and valuable: Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla on outcome of Quad summit.

Quad vaccine initiative is most pressing and valuable Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla on outcome of Quad summit....

Brazil federal prosecutor's office appeals decision to annul Lula's convictions

The office of Brazils prosecutor general PGR on Friday appealed a Supreme Court judges ruling earlier this week that annulled the criminal convictions of former leftist President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva. If successful, the appeal could cl...

FOREX-Dollar rises on Treasury yield spike with world awash in stimulus

The dollar rose on Friday as a fresh spike in Treasury yields reignited inflation fears and sparked a sell-off in riskier assets, allowing the safe haven greenback to recoup its losses from the prior session. Market participants have grown ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021