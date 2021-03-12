Left Menu

MP sees 603 COVID-19 cases, 360 recoveries, 2 deaths

PTI | Bhopal | Updated: 12-03-2021 20:45 IST | Created: 12-03-2021 20:42 IST
MP sees 603 COVID-19 cases, 360 recoveries, 2 deaths
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Madhya Pradesh on Friday reported 603 coronavirus positive cases, taking its tally to 2,67,176, while the day also saw two deaths and 360 people getting discharged, an official said.

The toll in the state now stands at 3,883 and the recovery count is 2,58,958, he added.

No new COVID-19 case was reported in 12 of 52 districts in the state on Wednesday.

''Indore's caseload rose by 219 to touch 61,642, while Bhopal's increased by 138 to reach 45,079. The deaths in Indore and Bhopal are 940 and 621 respectively, while the active cases in the two cities are 1,528 and 806,'' the official said.

With 14,378 samples being examined on Friday, the number of tests in Madhya Pradesh crossed 59.73 lakh.

Coronavirus figures in MP are as follows: Total cases 2,67,176, new cases 603, death toll 3,883, recovered 2,58,958, active cases 4,335, number of tests so far 59,73,547.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Miners, energy stocks lift UK shares on U.S. stimulus cheer

Science News Roundup: Memorandum on lunar research station; Clues to ancient life on planet and more

Cyprus says more than a quarter of COVID-19 cases are UK variant

Cognizant India to cover COVID-19 vaccine cost for staff, family members

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Britain's moves on N Irish protocol lawful and right, PM Johnson says

Britains decision to suspend parts of the Northern Irish Brexit protocol was lawful and right, Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Friday, adding it was necessary build confidence in the arrangement. The European Union has promised legal a...

West Bengal: BJP ramps up efforts in 109 assembly seats

By Pragya Kaushika Bharatiya Janata Party has entrusted 22 leaders with the task of aiding the local leadership with logistic and strategic support in West Bengal assembly elections.These leaders would be camping in constituencies they have...

EC seeks more details from Bengal chief secy on Mamata incident: Sources

The West Bengal chief secretary on Friday submitted a report to the Election Commission on the injuries sustained by Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress leader Mamata Banerjee but the poll panel has sought more details by Saturday evening...

Quad vaccine initiative is most pressing and valuable: Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla on outcome of Quad summit.

Quad vaccine initiative is most pressing and valuable Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla on outcome of Quad summit....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021