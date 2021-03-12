Rajasthan: No fresh death due to coronavirus, 237 new cases

No fresh death was recorded in Rajasthan on Friday due to the novel coronavirus even though the state reported 237 new cases, the health department said. The COVID-19 death toll in the state stands at 2,789 and the total cases at 3,22,518, the Friday health bulletin said, adding 2,242 of the infected people are under treatment.

As per the bulletin, 3,17,487 people have been discharged after treatment till now.

Advertisement

Of the 237 new cases reported on Friday, 31 came from Jaipur, 27 from Jodhpur, 26 each from Dungarpur and Kota, 19 from Udaipur, 18 from Bhilwara, 12 from Rajsamand, 11 from Banswara and 10 each from Ajmer and Pratapgarh. So far, 519 people have died in Jaipur, 307 in Jodhpur, 222 in Ajmer, 169 in Kota, 167 in Bikaner, 120 in Bharatpur, 123 in Udaipur, 109 in Pali and 101 in Sikar.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)