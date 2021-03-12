Left Menu

99 pc of Meghalaya COVID patients recovered: minister

PTI | Shillong | Updated: 12-03-2021 21:09 IST | Created: 12-03-2021 21:08 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

About 99 per cent of COVID-19 patients in Meghalaya have recovered from the infection and 60,000 people have got vaccine against the disease, Health Minister AL Hek informed the assembly on Friday.

Replying to a call attention motion moved by Congress member Ampareen Lyngdoh, he said that 13,915 people have been cured of coronavirus and currently the state has only 20 active cases.

The health minister said that 67 beneficiaries were inoculated on March 1 when vaccination was rolled out for senior citizens and those above 45 years of age with comorbidities.

He said that the registration for vaccination can be done both online and on the spot.

Hek urged people who are in that group to get the COVID-19 vaccine at government health centres for free or at private hospitals on payment of Rs 250 only.

The minister said that over 311 COVID vaccination centres have been opened and 191 cold chain points are functioning across the state.

He also said that vaccination does not ensure complete protection from the disease but it will help in reducing the severity of the infection if and when it happens.

