Reuters | Paris | Updated: 12-03-2021 22:17 IST | Created: 12-03-2021 22:11 IST
France now has more than 4,000 people in intensive care with COVID-19
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

The number of people with COVID-19 in intensive care units (ICU) in France increased by 41 to 4,033 on Friday, health ministry data showed, exceeding 4,000 for the first time since Nov. 26, at the end of the second nationwide lockdown. The Geodes health ministry website, which releases provisional data, also reported 64,809 deaths in hospitals, an increase of 223, which would put the total number of deaths since the start of the epidemic - including retirement home deaths - over 90,000.

On Thursday, the death toll stood at 89,830.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

