WHO's Aylward hopes to have J&J vaccine in COVAX scheme by at least July

WHO's Aylward hopes to have J&J vaccine in COVAX scheme by at least JulyReuters | Geneva | Updated: 12-03-2021 22:16 IST | Created: 12-03-2021 22:13 IST
The World Health Organization hopes to have doses of Johnson & Johnson's COVID-19 vaccine for use in the COVAX vaccine-sharing scheme by at least July, WHO Senior Adviser Bruce Aylward said on Friday.
"COVAX has an agreement for 500 million doses, we are trying to work with the company to bring that forward, we're hoping at least by July that we have access to doses we can be rolling out, if not even earlier," Aylward said.
Aylward also said the vaccine was even better suited to some of the countries that are worst-hit by the virus, as it is a single dose and doesn't require an ultra-cold chain environment.
