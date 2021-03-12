Left Menu

WHO chief says COVID-19 situation in Brazil is 'deeply concerning'

"Unless serious measures are taken the upward trend now flooding the health system and becoming more than its capacity will result in more deaths," WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said. He said all stakeholders should take the situation seriously, adding that neighbouring countries could be affected. "The situation is deeply concerning and the measures that should be taken should be as serious as possible," Tedros said.

The state of the COVID-19 pandemic in Brazil is very concerning and serious action needs to be taken to deal with rising cases and deaths there, the head of the World Health Organization said on Friday. "Unless serious measures are taken the upward trend now flooding the health system and becoming more than its capacity will result in more deaths," WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said.

