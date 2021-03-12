Congo delays AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine rollout
The Democratic Republic of Congo has delayed the rollout of AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccines, citing the suspension of the use of the shots by several European countries, two health ministry spokesmen said on Friday.Reuters | Kinshasa | Updated: 12-03-2021 22:42 IST | Created: 12-03-2021 22:40 IST
The Democratic Republic of Congo has delayed the rollout of AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccines, citing the suspension of the use of the shots by several European countries, two health ministry spokesmen said on Friday. Congo received 1.7 million AstraZeneca doses via the global COVAX vaccine-sharing programme on March 2, but is yet to start its inoculation programme.
A World Health Organization expert advisory committee is currently looking at AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine after some countries paused distribution of the shot, but a spokeswoman said there is no reason not to use it. Health authorities in Denmark, Norway, Iceland and Bulgaria have suspended the use of AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine following reports of the formation of blood clots in some people who had been vaccinated.
"We hear that in Europe there are several countries that have suspended the vaccine. We are going to check to know more about this problem," a spokesperson for Congo's health ministry told Reuters. The sprawling central African country has confirmed 28,846 cases of the virus, of which 712 have died.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
African Union backs call to waive IP rights on COVID-19 drugs
AEC’s Investment Committee to facilitate capital raising for African energy projects
Czech Republic confirms first case of COVID-19 South African variant
African Union backs call to waive intellectual property rights on COVID-19 drugs
Entertainment News Roundup: New version of first-ever African-American screen kiss; Emporio Armani nods to 1980s and more