PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 12-03-2021 22:52 IST | Created: 12-03-2021 22:50 IST
Telananga govt to ramp up testing after surge in Covid cases
in Maharashtra,Karnataka Hyderabad, Mar 12 (PTI): The surge in COVID-19 cases in neighbouring Maharashtra and Karnataka prompted the Telangana government on Friday to direct officials to ramp up tests and be on guard against spread of the pandemic in the state.

At least 50,000 samples should be tested every day, up from around 40,000 at present and the policy of 'testing, tracing and treating' should be strictly followed, Health Minister Eatala Rajender said during meetings and a tele- conference with officials and hospital superintendents.

The minister instructed that hospital wards be kept ready to treat patients in case there was a surge in cases in the state, an official release quoted him as having said.

He hoped that vaccines would soon be available for those in age groups who are currently not being given the shots.

The Minister urged citizens to follow the COVID-19 safety protocol like mandatory wearing of masks, maintaining social distancing and frequent hand washing.

Maharashtra recorded this year's highest one-day spike on the third day in a row on Friday with 15,817 new infections.

Karnataka has been continuing to see a uptrend in fresh cases, with 833 more people testing positive on Friday.

Active cases in the state have risen by over 2,000 since the beginning of March.

