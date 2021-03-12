Left Menu

Brazil Congress would curb populist spending by Bolsonaro -deputy speaker

Former president Lula had corruption charges annulled this week and right away attacked Bolsonaro for mishandling the pandemic and the economy in the opening shot of the 2022 election race. Ramos faulted Bolsonaro's health ministry for not securing timely supplies of vaccines for Brazil and said the priority now is to make sure shots are made available so that the economy can recover from its worst recession since 1990.

Reuters | Brasilia | Updated: 12-03-2021 22:57 IST | Created: 12-03-2021 22:53 IST
Brazil Congress would curb populist spending by Bolsonaro -deputy speaker
File Photo Image Credit: ANI

Brazil's far-right president, Jair Bolsonaro, will likely try to raise spending to shore up his popularity now that leftist Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva is back in the political fray, but Congress will rein him in, its deputy speaker said on Friday. Congressman Marcelo Ramos is a government ally, but one who believes Congress has become responsible and will not allow any "fiscal adventure" in the run-up to next year's election, he told Reuters.

"The chamber has been very aware of Brazil's fiscal problem and it has checks and balances that are effective" in containing a spending spree by government, Ramos said in an interview. Former president Lula had corruption charges annulled this week and right away attacked Bolsonaro for mishandling the pandemic and the economy in the opening shot of the 2022 election race.

Ramos faulted Bolsonaro's health ministry for not securing timely supplies of vaccines for Brazil and said the priority now is to make sure shots are made available so that the economy can recover from its worst recession since 1990. "We need to vaccinate people. It's the only way to get the economy started again, improve the business climate and put food back on the table for many people," he said.

With the emergency pandemic aid to poorer families now passed by Congress, the next priority will be reform of public bureaucracy, he said, but an overdue tax reform will take longer because it is complex and involves the states. Ramos was critical of Bolsonaro's handling of the pandemic. He is from Manaus in Amazonas state, which ran out of oxygen for COVID-19 patients in a surge of a new variant of the virus.

But he said a congressional inquiry into negligence alleged by Bolsonaro's opponents is not on the cards. "An inquiry is not the medicine we need now. Maybe after everyone has been vaccinated," Ramos said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Miners, energy stocks lift UK shares on U.S. stimulus cheer

Cyprus says more than a quarter of COVID-19 cases are UK variant

Science News Roundup: Memorandum on lunar research station; Clues to ancient life on planet and more

Cognizant India to cover COVID-19 vaccine cost for staff, family members

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

Videos

Latest News

No marks of forcible entry seen on SUV found near Ambani's house: police

There were no marks indicating a forcible opening of doors of the Scorpio which was found with explosives near industrialist Mukesh Ambanis house last month, a senior police official said here on Friday.This led the investigators of Mumbai ...

Chrome 89 helps in keeping Mac cooler, saves 'significant memory' on Windows: Google

Tech giant Google has detailed the efficiency improvements it made with Chrome 89, the latest version of its browser released earlier this month. According to The Verge, depending on whether a user is utilising the browser on Windows, macOS...

BRIEF-Musk, Tesla Board Sued Over Tweeting In Violation Of SEC Deal - Bloomberg Law

March 12 Reuters - MUSK, TESLA BOARD SUED OVER TWEETING IN VIOLATION OF SEC DEAL - BLOOMBERG LAW Source text IDhttpsbit.ly3rNXfnm Further company coverage...

Another bomb found near Assam Rifles transit camp in Manipur

A bomb was found near a transit camp of the Assam Rifles AR in Manipurs Imphal East district on Friday, police said.The bomb squad of Manipur Police safely removed the bomb from the spot and defused it.It is suspected that a proscribed insu...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021