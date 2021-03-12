Left Menu

Olympics-IOC approves set of reforms for Games, host cities

The IOC has seen its key product -- the summer and winter editions of the Olympics -- lose some of its shine in recent years, failing to ignite enthusiasm among potential host cities, scared off by the size and cost of the world's biggest multi-sports event. "The coronavirus crisis has changed our world in fundamental ways," IOC President Thomas Bach told the organisation's session.

Reuters | Updated: 12-03-2021 23:20 IST | Created: 12-03-2021 23:18 IST
Olympics-IOC approves set of reforms for Games, host cities
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

The International Olympic Committee on Friday unanimously approved a set of 15 reforms it hopes will again turn the Olympics into an attractive prospect for fans, cities and sponsors through reduced cost, an increased digital presence and new revenues streams. The IOC has seen its key product -- the summer and winter editions of the Olympics -- lose some of its shine in recent years, failing to ignite enthusiasm among potential host cities, scared off by the size and cost of the world's biggest multi-sports event.

"The coronavirus crisis has changed our world in fundamental ways," IOC President Thomas Bach told the organisation's session. "The world will never again be like it was before. Even once we have finally overcome the health crisis, we will face the far-reaching social, financial, economic and political consequences."

A previous set of reforms, 'Agenda 2020', was passed in 2014 but did not stop the exodus of cities midway through bidding processes for the 2018, 2020 and the 2022 editions of the Games. The postponement last year of the Tokyo 2020 Olympics -- the first to be delayed outside world war periods -- by 12 months further affected the image of the Games and the IOC's finances.

The latest reforms are based on five pillars that include digitisation, sustainability development and financial resilience and according to the IOC are designed to better position the organisation and the Games in the global environment after the novel coronavirus pandemic. Among the reforms approved on the last day of the IOC's virtual session are the improvement of legacy plans for Games that would leave a bigger positive impact for the local community and also to consider the addition of physical virtual sports, such as stationary cycling, in the Olympic programme.

The IOC has for years been trying to stop the rising age profile of its Olympic supporters and inject new blood into its spectator base and its involvement with virtual sports is seen as a way to do this successfully. The IOC has already awarded the 2024 summer Games to Paris, the 2028 Olympics to Los Angeles after reforming the bidding process in 2014 and a few weeks ago picked Brisbane as the preferred hosts for the 2032 edition.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Investor wealth tumbles Rs 1.37 lakh cr

Microsoft says ransom-seeking hackers taking advantage of server flaws

Former PM Letta says ready to head Italy's troubled PD party

Pfizer, Moderna vaccines may greatly reduce risk of asymptomatic COVID-19 infection, study says

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Mayors of Delhi MCs hit out at AAP govt over budgetary allocation

Mayors of the BJP-led municipal corporations on Friday alleged that the Delhi government in its budget has reduced allocation to the local bodies as it wants to paralyse the three civic bodies. The charge was made in a joint press conferenc...

Five Chinese companies pose threat to U.S. national security - FCC

The Federal Communications Commission FCC on Friday designated five Chinese companies as posing a threat to national security under a 2019 law aimed at protecting U.S. communications networks. The FCC said the companies included Huawei Tech...

Brazil federal prosecutor appeals decision to annul Lula's convictions

The office of Brazils prosecutor general on Friday appealed a Supreme Court judges ruling earlier this week that annulled the criminal convictions of former leftist President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva.If successful, the appeal could close t...

US to provide financial assistance to Indian vaccine manufacturer: Document

The US will provide financial assistance to support Indian drug-maker Biological Es effort to produce at least 1 billion doses of COVID-19 vaccines by the end of 2022, a document released by the White House on Friday after the Quad summit s...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021