Meghalaya CM receives first jab of COVID vaccine

PTI | Shillong | Updated: 12-03-2021 23:28 IST | Created: 12-03-2021 23:26 IST
File Photo Image Credit: ANI

Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma on Friday received the first jab of Covishield.

He urged frontline workers and senior citizens to get vaccinated.

''Took my 1st #CovidVaccine shot at Civil Hospital, Shillong today. I encourage all our frontline workers and senior citizens to take the vaccine for their protection,'' the chief minister tweeted.

A total of 6,988 senior citizens and only 1,866 people above 45 years of age who have comorbidities have received the first dose of the vaccine to date, Health Services Director Aman War said.

Around 22,138 people have been vaccinated so far, of which 5,556 have received both doses, he said.

Meanwhile, one new COVID-19 case pushed the state's tally to 13,986, War said.

One more person has been cured of the disease, taking the total number of recoveries to 13,818, he said.

The northeastern state now has 20 active cases, while 148 people have succumbed to the infection so far, the official said.

The state has tested over 3.82 lakh samples for COVID-19 thus far, he added.

