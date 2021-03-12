Rome and Milan become "red zones" as Italy ramps up COVID curbs
Italy's capital Rome and its financial centre Milan will have curbs on business and movement intensified from Monday as the government ramps up its efforts to stem a steady rise in coronavirus cases. (Reporting By Gavin Jones)Reuters | Rome | Updated: 12-03-2021 23:39 IST | Created: 12-03-2021 23:39 IST
Italy's capital Rome and its financial centre Milan will have curbs on business and movement intensified from Monday as the government ramps up its efforts to stem a steady rise in coronavirus cases. In recent months Italy has calibrated restrictions in its 20 regions according to a four-tier, colour-coded system (white, yellow, orange and red) based on local infection levels which are revised every week.
Under an order approved on Friday by Health Minister Roberto Speranza numerous regions have been shifted into the toughest red zones, including Lombardy around Milan, and Lazio around Rome. Two other regions were already red, meaning that almost half the country's regions and most of its population will be under the most severe restrictions from Monday. (Reporting By Gavin Jones)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Colombia extends health state of emergency, seeks more Sinovac vaccines
Using digital health tools for self-monitoring linked to weight loss
Health News Roundup: Facing long fight with COVID variants; FDA allows storage, transport of Pfizer vaccine and more
ARMMAN scales its AI efforts to improve maternal and child health in India, with support from Google.org
Indian health eco-system is being seen with new respect today: PM Modi