France approves J&J's Janssen COVID-19 vaccine
France's health regulator said on Friday it had approved Johnson & Johnson's single-dose COVID-19 vaccine for use in France, a day after it was approved by the European Union authorities.
"The COVID-19 Janssen vaccine can be used on people from the age of 18 ... within the framework of the French vaccination strategy, including for people aged 65 and older and who might have illnesses," the Haute Autorite de Sante (HAS) said in a statement. HAS said the vaccine was efficient and well tolerated by patients. It will be the fourth vaccine on the French market.
The European Medicines agency (EMA) approved the Johnson & Johnson vaccine on Thursday, paving the way for the first shots to be delivered in a month.
