US patent granted to 'neurosurgery simulator' developed in India
Indian Council of Medical Research on Friday announced that India's indigenous neurosurgery simulator has been granted US Patent through the ICMR Patent Cell.ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-03-2021 23:47 IST | Created: 12-03-2021 23:47 IST
Taking to Twitter, ICMR said that the neuro-endoscope-box-trainer has been developed jointly by All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Delhi and Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi.
"We are proud to announce that India's indigenous neurosurgery simulator, neuro-endoscope-box-trainer, granted US Patent through the ICMR Patent Cell. The simulator has been developed jointly by AIIMS Delhi and IIT Delhi," ICMR tweeted with a hashtag 'Make In India'. (ANI)
