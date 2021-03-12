Left Menu

Wary of blood clots, some Spanish regions hold back AstraZeneca shots

Four Spanish regions have stopped administering doses from a batch of AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine following reports of the formation of blood clots in some people who had been vaccinated, although the central government plans to keep using the shot. Austria earlier stopped using the batch of AstraZeneca shots while it investigated a death from clotting and a case of pulmonary embolism.

Reuters | Madrid | Updated: 12-03-2021 23:53 IST | Created: 12-03-2021 23:49 IST
Wary of blood clots, some Spanish regions hold back AstraZeneca shots
Representative Image Image Credit: Twitter(@SAgovnews)

Four Spanish regions have stopped administering doses from a batch of AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine following reports of the formation of blood clots in some people who had been vaccinated, although the central government plans to keep using the shot.

Austria earlier stopped using the batch of AstraZeneca shots while it investigated a death from clotting and a case of pulmonary embolism. Several Nordic countries suspended use of the AstraZeneca vaccine on Thursday and Spain's central Castille and Leon region decided on Friday to also stop using it as a precaution.

Officials in Andalusia, Asturias and the Canary Islands said they would not use shots from the suspect batch but would continue giving jabs from other deliveries. None of the regions has detected any severe adverse effects.

A police union said most of the doses from the batch in question went to police officers and asked the Health Ministry to monitor them closely. Health Minister Carolina Darias said authorities had only detected light side effects such as headaches, dizziness and intestinal troubles, while the frequency of blood clots among vaccinated people was no higher than among the general population.

In a statement on Thursday, AstraZeneca said it had found no evidence of an increased risk of pulmonary embolism or deep vein thrombosis in safety data of more than 10 million records. The World Health Organization is looking into the issue but said there was no reason not to use the drug, while Europe's EMA medicines regulator backed it and said the benefits outweigh the risks.

Darias said Spain would continue to administer the AstraZeneca vaccine until it received further guidance from the EMA. Her ministry has administered some 5.2 million doses of coronavirus vaccine, around 15% of which were made by AstraZeneca.

Since taming a third wave that peaked in late January, Spain's infection rate has fallen to its lowest since August but the rate of decline is slowing. The government reported 5,348 new cases on Friday, bringing the total to nearly 3.2 million. Deaths increased by 173 to 72,258.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Investor wealth tumbles Rs 1.37 lakh cr

Microsoft says ransom-seeking hackers taking advantage of server flaws

Former PM Letta says ready to head Italy's troubled PD party

Pfizer, Moderna vaccines may greatly reduce risk of asymptomatic COVID-19 infection, study says

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

Videos

Latest News

It's great to see you: US President Biden to Modi at Quad summit

Its great to see you, this is how US President Joe Biden greeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the first summit of the Quad or Quadrilateral coalition on Friday.Besides Modi and Biden, the virtual summit of the Quad was attended by Austra...

Mayors of Delhi MCs hit out at AAP govt over budgetary allocation

Mayors of the BJP-led municipal corporations on Friday alleged that the Delhi government in its budget has reduced allocation to the local bodies as it wants to paralyse the three civic bodies. The charge was made in a joint press conferenc...

Five Chinese companies pose threat to U.S. national security - FCC

The Federal Communications Commission FCC on Friday designated five Chinese companies as posing a threat to national security under a 2019 law aimed at protecting U.S. communications networks. The FCC said the companies included Huawei Tech...

Brazil federal prosecutor appeals decision to annul Lula's convictions

The office of Brazils prosecutor general on Friday appealed a Supreme Court judges ruling earlier this week that annulled the criminal convictions of former leftist President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva.If successful, the appeal could close t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021