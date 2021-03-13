COVID-19 situation in Paris area extremely tense - French PM

COVID-19 situation in Paris area extremely tense - French PMReuters | Paris | Updated: 13-03-2021 00:11 IST | Created: 13-03-2021 00:07 IST
The COVID-19 situation in the Paris region is extremely tense and authorities are ready to take new measures, French Prime Minister Jean Castex said on Friday, but he did not announce a tightening of curfew or new regional lockdowns.
Castex said that on Friday more than 300,000 people had been vaccinated nationwide, a new record, and that in the Ile-de-France region around Paris the vaccination campaign would be sped up this weekend.
