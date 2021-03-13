Brazil's health ministry to buy 10 million doses of Russia's sputnik covid-19 vaccine

Brazil's health ministry to buy 10 million doses of Russia's sputnik covid-19 vaccineReuters | Brasilia | Updated: 13-03-2021 00:22 IST | Created: 13-03-2021 00:20 IST
The Brazilian Health Ministry on Friday signed a contract to buy 10 million doses of Russia's Sputnik V vaccine to be delivered during the second quarter.
The ministry said the doses are being imported by Brazilian pharmaceutical company Uniao Quimica, which is expected to manufacture the vaccine in Brazil later this year.
