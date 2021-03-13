Left Menu

Amazon Canada asked to shut Brampton facility, workers to self isolate for 14 days

Reuters | Updated: 13-03-2021 02:23 IST | Created: 13-03-2021 02:13 IST
Amazon.com Inc's Canada division has been ordered to close its Brampton facility in South Ontario, with workers being asked to self-isolate for 14 days, according to a statement from Peel Public Health.

Over the past few weeks, the rate of COVID-19 infection across Peel has been decreasing while the rate inside this facility has been increasing significantly, the statement added. (https://bit.ly/38uDnOn)

Amazon did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

