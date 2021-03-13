Health News Roundup: Kidney problems from COVID-19 are particularly severe; U.S. administers 101.1 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines: CDC and more

A growing number of Americans want to get the coronavirus vaccine, and a majority also support workplace, lifestyle and travel restrictions for those not inoculated against COVID-19, according to a Reuters/Ipsos poll released on Friday. The national opinion poll of 1,005 people, conducted on Monday and Tuesday, suggested the pace of vaccinations may pick up as more vaccines become available and more people want them.

U.S. administers 101.1 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines: CDC

The United States has administered 101,128,005 doses of COVID-19 vaccines in the country and distributed 133,337,525 doses as of Friday morning, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said. The tally is for Moderna, Pfizer/BioNTech, and Johnson & Johnson's vaccines as of 6:00 a.m. ET on Friday, the agency said.

AstraZeneca cuts EU vaccine supply again; health bodies dismiss safety fears

AstraZeneca has again angered the EU by scaling back deliveries of COVID-19 vaccines, but got a boost on Friday when the World Health Organisation dismissed fears that have prompted countries in Europe and Asia to suspend use of the shot. The European Union has been much slower to start mass vaccination than neighbouring Britain because of a slower approval and purchasing process and repeated supply hold-ups.

Exclusive: U.S. workplace safety regulator will review COVID-19 enforcement under Trump

Federal workplace safety regulators said on Friday they will revisit several COVID-19 related safety investigations performed during the Trump administration as part of a wider effort to better protect workers from the pandemic. The U.S. Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) also announced a new enforcement program targeting companies that put the most workers at serious risk of virus exposure, or that retaliate against workers who report unsafe conditions.

Exclusive: Dr. Deborah Birx, former Trump coronavirus coordinator, to join Texas air purifier maker

Dr. Deborah Birx, the former Trump White House Coronavirus Task Force coordinator, will join ActivePure Technology, a Texas manufacturer that says its products reduce COVID-19 on surfaces and in the air, the company told Reuters. Birx, who was criticized for not standing up to former President Donald Trump as he downplayed the virus and spread misinformation about its transmission, will be chief scientific and medical adviser, ActivePure CEO Joseph Urso said.

U.S., India, Japan and Australia agree to provide a billion vaccine doses in Asia U.S. President Joe Biden and the leaders of Australia, India and Japan agreed in a summit on Friday to cooperate in providing up to a billion coronavirus vaccine doses to developing countries in the Indo-Pacific by the end of 2022, a move to counter China's widening vaccine diplomacy. Biden, hosting the first leader-level meeting of a group central to his efforts to counter China's growing military and economic power, said a free and open Indo-Pacific region was "essential" to all four countries.

Severe kidney problems seen with COVID-19; second vaccine dose should not be delayed for cancer patients The following is a roundup of some of the latest scientific studies on the novel coronavirus and efforts to find treatments and vaccines for COVID-19, the illness caused by the virus.

Kidney problems from COVID-19 are particularly severe

Exclusive: AstraZeneca to seek U.S. authorization for COVID-19 vaccine this month or early next - sources AstraZeneca Plc is preparing to file for U.S. emergency use authorization (EUA) for its COVID-19 vaccine later this month or early April after accumulating enough data to judge the inoculation's efficacy, sources with knowledge of the ongoing clinical trial told Reuters on Friday. The British drugmaker completed enrollment in its trial of more than 32,000 volunteers in January and now has data on at least 150 cases of COVID-19, two sources familiar with the trial told Reuters.

WHO approves J&J's COVID-19 vaccine for emergency listing The World Health Organization on Friday approved the emergency listing of Johnson & Johnson's COVID-19 vaccine, giving its seal of approval to expedite use especially in countries with weaker regulatory agencies. It is the third COVID-19 vaccine after the two-shot regimens of Pfizer/BioNTech and AstraZeneca to receive backing from the WHO, and the first requiring just a single injection.

