Most of Italy will have curbs on business and movement intensified from Monday, while French Prime Minister Jean Castex said the COVID-19 situation in the Paris region is extremely tense and authorities are ready to take new measures.

DEATHS AND INFECTIONS * Eikon users, see COVID-19: MacroVitals https://apac1.apps.cp.thomsonreuters.com/cms/?navid=1592404098 for a case tracker and summary of news.

Advertisement

EUROPE * Italy's medicines agency AIFA said on Friday it has approved the use of the COVID-19 vaccine produced by Johnson & Johnson, following the green light from European drugs regulator on Thursday.

* European Union COVID-19 certificates intended to free up travel must prevent discrimination against those not vaccinated by including information on whether people have been tested or have recovered, according to a draft document seen by Reuters. * Turkey recorded 14,941 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, the highest daily rise this year, less than two weeks after President Tayyip Erdogan announced an easing of curbs.

* France's health regulator said it had approved Johnson & Johnson's single-dose COVID-19 vaccine for use in France, as the number of confirmed coronavirus cases in the country rose above four million on Friday. * Italy's capital Rome and its financial centre Milan will have curbs on business and movement intensified from Monday as the government ramps up its efforts to stem a steady rise in coronavirus cases.

* Greece will further extend COVID-19 restrictions in Athens and other areas to rein in fast-spreading infections and ease pressure on its stretched health system. * Bulgaria on Friday temporarily halted COVID-19 inoculations using the AstraZeneca vaccine after a woman died hours after receiving a shot.

AMERICAS * The White House is holding onto some doses of AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine so they can be given to Americans quickly if authorized by the U.S. health regulator, a top administration official said.

* The Brazilian Health Ministry signed a contract to buy 10 million doses of Russia's Sputnik V vaccine to be delivered during the second quarter. * Federal workplace safety regulators said they will revisit several COVID-19 related safety investigations performed during the Trump administration as part of a wider effort to better protect workers from the pandemic.

ASIA-PACIFIC * Moderna will submit to Thailand its application for approval for its vaccine this month.

MIDDLE EAST AND AFRICA * The Democratic Republic of Congo has delayed the roll-out of AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccines, citing the suspension of the use of the shots by several European countries, two health ministry spokesmen said on Friday.

MEDICAL DEVELOPMENTS * AstraZeneca said export restrictions would reduce delivery of its COVID-19 vaccines to the European Union in the first quarter and likely impact deliveries in the second quarter.

* AstraZeneca is preparing to file for U.S. emergency use authorization for its COVID-19 vaccine later this month or early April after accumulating enough data to judge the inoculation's efficacy, sources with knowledge of the ongoing clinical trial told Reuters. ECONOMIC IMPACT

* An index of stocks across the world fell on Friday but was set to post its strongest weekly gain in five, while benchmark Treasury yields climbed to 13-month highs, partly on optimism after a $1.9 trillion recovery package was signed into law. ($1 = 0.8375 euros) (Compiled by Amy Caren Daniel; Edited by Shounak Dasgupta)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)