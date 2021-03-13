Left Menu

Brazil suffers worst run of daily deaths since coronavirus pandemic began

The World Health Organization said the state of the COVID-19 pandemic in Brazil is very concerning and serious action needs to be taken. Brazil has now registered 11,363,380 cases in all, passing India as the country with the second worst outbreak.

Reuters | Updated: 13-03-2021 03:55 IST | Created: 13-03-2021 03:55 IST
Brazil suffers worst run of daily deaths since coronavirus pandemic began

Brazil reported 2,216 COVID-19 deaths in the last 24 hours, the third day in a row that fatalities exceeded 2,000 in the worst run of deaths since the pandemic began a year ago.

The health ministry also reported 85,663 new coronavirus infections, its second highest number for one day, as the pandemic surges in South American country driven by a highly contagious new local variant. The World Health Organization said the state of the COVID-19 pandemic in Brazil is very concerning and serious action needs to be taken.

Brazil has now registered 11,363,380 cases in all, passing India as the country with the second worst outbreak. The official death toll has risen to 275,105 in the world's second-deadliest outbreak outside the United States.

On Wednesday, Brazil had a record toll of 2,286 dead, followed on Thursday by 2,233 more deaths, the health ministry said. Far-right President Jair Bolsonaro, who has minimized the gravity of the virus and said he will not have a vaccination, is facing mounting criticism for failing to secure a timely supply of doses for the populace, with less than 3% vaccinated so far.

WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said on Friday that everyone in Brazil should take the situation seriously, adding that neighboring countries could be affected. "Unless serious measures are taken the upward trend now flooding the health system and becoming more than its capacity will result in more deaths," he said at a news conference in Geneva.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Microsoft says ransom-seeking hackers taking advantage of server flaws

Investor wealth tumbles Rs 1.37 lakh cr

Former PM Letta says ready to head Italy's troubled PD party

Pfizer, Moderna vaccines may greatly reduce risk of asymptomatic COVID-19 infection, study says

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

Videos

Latest News

AMC theaters to start reopening in Los Angeles on Monday

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc, the worlds largest cinema operator, will start reopening its Los Angeles locations starting with two theaters on Monday, the company said in a statement on Friday.Cinemas in Los Angeles County, the home of Ho...

Canada judge rejects Huawei CFO's push to add affidavit evidence in U.S. extradition case

A Canadian judge has rejected Huawei CFO Meng Wanzhous request to add additional affidavit evidence in her U.S. extradition case, according to a ruling released on Friday.But the judge has provisionally allowed parts of an experts report th...

Soccer-Premier League chief hopes fans can return by end of season

The Premier League plans to welcome up to 10,000 fans in stadiums for the final two rounds of matches this season, chief executive Richard Masters said on Friday. The British government last month set out a four-stage easing of Englands COV...

Daughter of top Mexican drug lord pleads guilty to U.S. charges

The daughter of the boss of one of Mexicos most powerful drug gangs has pleaded guilty to carrying out financial dealings with Mexican firms identified as narcotics traffickers, the U.S. Department of Justice said on Friday. Court documents...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021