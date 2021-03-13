Left Menu

Mainland China reports 7 new COVID-19 cases vs 9 a day earlier

Reuters | Shanghai | Updated: 13-03-2021 06:48 IST | Created: 13-03-2021 06:48 IST
Mainland China reported seven new COVID-19 cases on March 12, down from nine cases a day earlier, the country's national health authority said on Saturday.

All of the new cases were imported infections, the National Health Commission said in a statement. The number of new asymptomatic cases, which China does not classify as confirmed cases, rose to 17 from 10 cases a day earlier.

The total of confirmed cases in mainland China now stands at 90,034, while the COVID-19 death toll remained 4,636.

