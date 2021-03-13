Mexico's coronavirus death toll rises to 193,851

Mexico's coronavirus death toll rises to 193,851Reuters | Mexico City | Updated: 13-03-2021 06:48 IST | Created: 13-03-2021 06:48 IST
Mexico has registered 6,743 new confirmed cases of coronavirus infection and 709 additional fatalities, bringing the total in the country to 2,157,771 cases and 193,851 deaths, Health Ministry data showed on Friday.
The government says the real number of infected people is likely significantly higher than the confirmed cases.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Health Ministry
- Mexico