Left Menu

Philippines detects first case of Brazil COVID-19 variant

The Philippines has detected its first case of the highly contagious coronavirus variant first identified in Brazil, the health ministry said on Saturday. "Correct and consistent adherence to the minimum public health standards will prevent the transmission of these variants," the ministry said. The Philippines, which has the second-highest COVID-19 cases and deaths in Southeast Asia, is battling a renewed surge as it ramps up a vaccination drive that started on March 1.

Reuters | Manila | Updated: 13-03-2021 10:56 IST | Created: 13-03-2021 10:45 IST
Philippines detects first case of Brazil COVID-19 variant
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

The Philippines has detected its first case of the highly contagious coronavirus variant first identified in Brazil, the health ministry said on Saturday. A Filipino returning from Brazil tested positive for the P.1 variant after 752 samples were sequenced at the genome center, the ministry said in a statement.

It reported 59 new infections of the B.1.1.7 variant first detected in Britain, and 32 cases of the B.1.351 variant discovered in South Africa. This brings cases for those variants to 177 and 90, respectively. "Correct and consistent adherence to the minimum public health standards will prevent the transmission of these variants," the ministry said.

The Philippines, which has the second-highest COVID-19 cases and deaths in Southeast Asia, is battling a renewed surge as it ramps up a vaccination drive that started on March 1.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Microsoft says ransom-seeking hackers taking advantage of server flaws

Investor wealth tumbles Rs 1.37 lakh cr

Former PM Letta says ready to head Italy's troubled PD party

Pfizer, Moderna vaccines may greatly reduce risk of asymptomatic COVID-19 infection, study says

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Satya Nadella, US lawmakers appalled by the ongoing acts of hate against Asian Americans

Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella and several US lawmakers have said that they are appalled by the ongoing acts of hate against Asian Americans and condemned hate, racial discrimination, and violence in all forms.More than 3,000 incidents of abus...

UN urges Somalia to organise elections without delay

The UN Security Council urged Somalias government on Friday to organize elections without delay in a resolution that stressed the pressing threat to the countrys security from al-Shabab and armed opposition groups.The resolution, which was ...

Coal scam: Bengal CID arrests close aide of prime accused Lala

The West Bengal CID has arrested a close aide of multi-crore coal scam prime accused Arup Majhi alias Lala from Andal in Paschim Barddhaman district, an officer of the state investigating agency said on Saturday.This was the first arrest ma...

Angel Broking Registers Record Growth in Feb'21

Doubled client base to 3.75 million in 11 months Mumbai, Maharashtra, India Business Wire India Angel Broking, one of the largest brokerage houses in the country, continues to witness record operating parameters in February 2021. The compa...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021