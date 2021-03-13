Children's preventive healthcare costs dropped under the 'Affordable Care Act': Study

Left Menu

The Affordable Care Act (ACA) dramatically increased children's preventive healthcare while reducing out-of-pocket costs, according to a new Boston University School of Public Health (BUSPH) study.

Updated: 13-03-2021 11:27 IST | Created: 13-03-2021 11:27 IST
The Affordable Care Act (ACA) dramatically increased children's preventive healthcare while reducing out-of-pocket costs, according to a new Boston University School of Public Health (BUSPH) study. Published in JAMA Network Open, the study found that checkups with out-of-pocket costs dropped from 54.2 per cent of visits in 2010 (the year the ACA passed) to 14.5 per cent in 2018.

"This is a great feather in the cap of the ACA, even though there is still some work to do," said study lead author Dr Paul Shafer, assistant professor of health law, policy and management at BUSPH. "We found that one in seven families were still charged something for their children's well visits," he said, "and costs can be a barrier to parents keeping their kids up-to-date with preventive care."

Shafer and colleagues analysed national health insurance claims data from 2006 through 2018 for children 0 to 17 years old. Even before the ACA became law in 2010, the researchers saw improving trends in preventive pediatric care. The proportion of children who went to the doctor at least once per year without having a preventive checkup dropped from 39.3 per cent in 2006 to 29.0 per cent in 2018.

The researchers also found a 60 per cent increase in the proportion of so-called "sick" visits (for anything other than a checkup) that included one or more preventive services, such as immunisations or recommended screenings. The researchers write that this may mean paediatricians are increasingly taking advantage of any opportunity they can to provide preventive care. "As deductibles and copays continue to rise, the promise of free preventive care has become a very popular benefit of the ACA," Shafer said. "According to our results, we are continuing to get better at delivering on that promise for children." (ANI)

