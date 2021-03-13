Left Menu

COVID-19: Night curfew likely in Bhopal, Indore, says Chouhan

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has said that night curfew might be imposed in Bhopal and Indore from Sunday or Monday in view of the spurt in coronavirus cases in these two districts. He said this during a meeting held on Friday evening to review the coronavirus situation in the state. Look at the rise in infection cases...Tough measures will be taken to flatten the curve.

PTI | Bhopal | Updated: 13-03-2021 11:39 IST | Created: 13-03-2021 11:31 IST
COVID-19: Night curfew likely in Bhopal, Indore, says Chouhan
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has said that night curfew might be imposed in Bhopal and Indore from Sunday or Monday given the spurt in coronavirus cases in these two districts.

He said this during a meeting held on Friday evening to review the coronavirus situation in the state.

''Look at the rise in infection cases...Tough measures will be taken to flatten the curve. Night curfew might be clamped in Bhopal and Indore from Sunday or Monday,'' Chouhan was quoted as saying in an official statement.

The chief minister said that people coming to the state by air, trains, or roads from neighboring Maharashtra, where there is a spike in cases, should be thermally scanned.

During the meeting, ways to restrict the influx of people from Maharashtra were also discussed, the statement said.

Chouhan also instructed the officials to ensure that COVID-19 rules are strictly followed by people to prevent the spread of the virus.

On Friday, 603 new COVID -19 cases were reported in Madhya Pradesh.

Indore, the worst-hit district in the state by the pandemic, saw 219 new cases, taking the caseload there to 61,642, Bhopal witnessed 138 fresh cases, which pushed its total count to 45,079.

Indore has so far reported 940 deaths and Bhopal 621. There are 1,528 active cases in Indore, while the state capital has 806 such cases.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Microsoft says ransom-seeking hackers taking advantage of server flaws

Investor wealth tumbles Rs 1.37 lakh cr

Former PM Letta says ready to head Italy's troubled PD party

Pfizer, Moderna vaccines may greatly reduce risk of asymptomatic COVID-19 infection, study says

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Angel Di Maria signs one-yr contract extension with PSG

Paris Saint-Germain PSG midfielder Angel Di Maria has signed a one-year contract extension with an option of a second year with the Ligue 1 champions on Friday. The 33-year-old has made 248 appearances for the side, scoring 87 goals and mak...

Haley Bennett to star alongside Cate Blanchett in 'Borderlands' movie

Actor Haley Bennett is set to star opposite Cate Blanchett and Kevin Hart in Lionsgates big-screen adaptation of the video game Borderlands.Eli Roth is directing the film from a script by Emmy-winning Chernobyl creator Craig Mazin. Accordin...

BJP's top-notch leaders arrive at Nadda's residence in Delhi

Several top-notch leaders of the Bharatiya Janata Party have assembled at BJP National President Jagat Prakash Naddas residence on Saturday morning. According to the sources, the party is likely to finalise its list of candidates for the up...

Salman Khan's 'Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai' to hit theatres on May 13

Superstar Salman Khan on Saturday announced that his much-anticipated film Radhe Your Most Wanted Bhai will arrive in cinema halls on May 13.Khan had in January said that the film will hit theatres during Eid this year, but an exact release...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021