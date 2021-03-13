Left Menu

COVID-19 vaccine-induced antibodies less effective against some coronavirus variants: Study

They said this can also help researchers develop more effective preventative methods, such as broadly protective vaccines that work against a wide variety of variants, regardless of which mutations develop.

PTI | Boston | Updated: 13-03-2021 12:28 IST | Created: 13-03-2021 12:20 IST
COVID-19 vaccine-induced antibodies less effective against some coronavirus variants: Study
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Antibodies raised by some COVID-19 vaccines are less effective at neutralizing new, circulating variants of the novel coronavirus such as the ones first reported in the UK, South Africa, and Brazil, according to a new study.

The research, published in the journal Cell, noted that the neutralizing antibodies induced by the Pfizer and Moderna COVID-19 vaccines were less effective against the coronavirus variants first described in Brazil and South Africa.

According to the scientists, including Alejandro Balazs from the Massachusetts General Hospital (MGH) in the US, neutralizing antibodies work by binding tightly to the virus and blocking it from entering cells, thus preventing infection. They said this binding only happens when the antibody's and the virus's shapes are perfectly matched to each other ''like a key in a lock.'' If the shape of the virus changes where the antibody attaches to it -- in this case, in the spike protein of the novel coronavirus -- they said the antibody may no longer be able to recognize and neutralize the virus as well.

In the study, the researchers developed assays for COVID-19, comparing how well the antibodies worked against the original strain versus the new variants.

''When we tested these new strains against vaccine-induced neutralizing antibodies, we found that the three new strains first described in South Africa were 20-40 times more resistant to neutralization,'' said Balazs, who is also an assistant professor of Medicine at Harvard Medical School in the US.

According to the scientists, the two strains first described in Brazil and Japan were five to seven times more resistant, compared to the original SARS-CoV-2 virus lineage from Wuhan, China.

''In particular, we found that mutations in a specific part of the spike protein called the receptor-binding domain were more likely to help the virus resist the neutralizing antibodies,'' said Wilfredo Garcia-Beltran, first author of the study from MGH.

The study noted that the three South African variants, which were the most resistant, all shared three mutations in the receptor-binding domain, which may contribute to their high resistance to neutralizing antibodies.

However, the scientists said the ability of these variants to resist neutralizing antibodies doesn't mean the vaccines won't be effective.

''The body has other methods of immune protection besides antibodies. Our findings don't necessarily mean that vaccines won't prevent COVID, only that the antibody portion of the immune response may have trouble recognizing some of these new variants,'' Balazs said.

The researchers added that understanding which mutations are most likely to allow the virus to evade vaccine-derived immunity is essential to develop next-generation vaccines that can protect against new variants. They said this can also help researchers develop more effective preventative methods, such as broadly protective vaccines that work against a wide variety of variants, regardless of which mutations develop.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Microsoft says ransom-seeking hackers taking advantage of server flaws

Investor wealth tumbles Rs 1.37 lakh cr

Former PM Letta says ready to head Italy's troubled PD party

Pfizer, Moderna vaccines may greatly reduce risk of asymptomatic COVID-19 infection, study says

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Angel Di Maria signs one-yr contract extension with PSG

Paris Saint-Germain PSG midfielder Angel Di Maria has signed a one-year contract extension with an option of a second year with the Ligue 1 champions on Friday. The 33-year-old has made 248 appearances for the side, scoring 87 goals and mak...

Haley Bennett to star alongside Cate Blanchett in 'Borderlands' movie

Actor Haley Bennett is set to star opposite Cate Blanchett and Kevin Hart in Lionsgates big-screen adaptation of the video game Borderlands.Eli Roth is directing the film from a script by Emmy-winning Chernobyl creator Craig Mazin. Accordin...

BJP's top-notch leaders arrive at Nadda's residence in Delhi

Several top-notch leaders of the Bharatiya Janata Party have assembled at BJP National President Jagat Prakash Naddas residence on Saturday morning. According to the sources, the party is likely to finalise its list of candidates for the up...

Salman Khan's 'Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai' to hit theatres on May 13

Superstar Salman Khan on Saturday announced that his much-anticipated film Radhe Your Most Wanted Bhai will arrive in cinema halls on May 13.Khan had in January said that the film will hit theatres during Eid this year, but an exact release...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021