Coronavirus: Latest updates on COVID-19 crisis around the world

Here are the latest updates on the coronavirus crisis in India and other parts of the world on Saturday.

12:16 p.m.

Antibodies raised by some COVID-19 vaccines are less effective at neutralising new, circulating variants of the novel coronavirus such as the ones first reported in the UK, South Africa and Brazil, according to a new study.

12:07 p.m.

In view of the rising number of COVID-19 cases in Nagpur, the local bench of the Bombay High Court will hear cases through video-conferencing between March 15 and 21.

The commerce and industry ministry on Saturday said it has held a competition for designing new and cost effective modern street vending carts to cope with the recent challenges emerging due to COVID-19.

11:50 a.m.

With the addition of 1,153 coronavirus cases, the infection count in Thane district of Maharashtra mounted to 2,74,283, an official said on Saturday.

11:46 a.m.

Leaders of the US, India, Australia and Japan did discuss the ''challenge'' posed by China during the first meeting of the Quad, and they made clear that none of them have any ''illusions'' about Beijing, US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan has said.

11:29 a.m.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has said that night curfew might be imposed in Bhopal and Indore from Sunday or Monday in view of spurt in coronavirus cases in these two districts.

11:14 a.m.

Arunachal Pradesh did not report any new COVID-19 case in the last two days, a senior health official said on Saturday.

10:30 a.m.

India on Saturday recorded 24,882 fresh COVID-19 infections, the highest so far this year, which took the caseload to 1,13,33,728, while death toll climbed to 1,58,446 with 140 new fatalities, the ministry data updated at 8 am showed.

9:34 a.m.

The COVID-19 caseload in Andaman and Nicobar Islands rose to 5,029 as one more person has tested positive for the disease in the Union Territory, a health department official said on Saturday.

7:34 a.m.

US Chambers of Commerce on Friday welcomed the decision of Quad leaders' summit on making COVID-19 vaccine affordable and available to the rest of the world.

