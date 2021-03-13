Left Menu

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 13-03-2021 13:19 IST | Created: 13-03-2021 13:09 IST
COVID-19: Nearly 27 lakh people vaccinated in Maha so far
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

A total of 26,89,922 people have been vaccinated against coronavirus in Maharashtra so far, a health official said on Saturday.

On Friday alone, as many as 2,54,956 people were administered the doses, which is the highest single-day vaccination figure in the state till now, he said.

''This data was compiled on Saturday as many immunization centers operated till late night on Friday,'' he said.

Of the total number of 26,89,922 people vaccinated so far in the state, 3,73,317 have received their second dose also, while all others have got the first dose, the official added.

On Friday, the maximum number of recipients- 1,55,995 - were senior citizens (above 60), while 31,043 people were in the age group of 45 to 60 with co-morbidities.

The state has so far vaccinated 8,51,952 senior citizens and 1,50,558 others in the age group of 45 to 60.

As many as 8,18,917 healthcare workers have been administered the vaccine till now, with 3,28,477 of them receiving their second dose as well, the official said.

Similarly, out of the 4,95,178 vaccinated frontline workers, 44,840 have got their second dose.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

