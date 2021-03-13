Left Menu

Poland reports 21,049 daily coronavirus cases, most since November

Reuters | Warsaw | Updated: 13-03-2021 15:12 IST | Created: 13-03-2021 15:12 IST
Poland reported 21,049 daily coronavirus cases on Saturday, health ministry data showed, the highest figure since November 2020.

The health ministry said there were a further 343 coronavirus-related deaths. In total, Poland has reported 1,889,360 cases and 47,068 deaths.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

