Poland reports 21,049 daily coronavirus cases, most since November

Poland reports 21,049 daily coronavirus cases, most since NovemberReuters | Warsaw | Updated: 13-03-2021 15:12 IST | Created: 13-03-2021 15:12 IST
Poland reported 21,049 daily coronavirus cases on Saturday, health ministry data showed, the highest figure since November 2020.
The health ministry said there were a further 343 coronavirus-related deaths. In total, Poland has reported 1,889,360 cases and 47,068 deaths.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
