Left Menu

China streamlines visas for own vaccine recipients in Hong Kong

Foreign travelers who have been vaccinated with non-Chinese vaccines will continue to be required to present negative nucleic acid tests and a health and travel declaration form, the statement said. It was not immediately clear if the simplified procedures will be available to foreigners applying for visas outside of Hong Kong.

Reuters | Shanghai | Updated: 13-03-2021 16:50 IST | Created: 13-03-2021 16:26 IST
China streamlines visas for own vaccine recipients in Hong Kong
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

China's foreign ministry office in Hong Kong said that it will simplify mainland China visa applications for foreigners in the city who have been inoculated with Chinese-made COVID-19 vaccines. The simplified process, effective from Monday, resumes pre-pandemic application requirements and will be available only to applicants and their family members inoculated with Chinese-produced vaccines who have obtained a vaccination certificate, the office of China's foreign commissioner in Hong Kong said in a statement dated Friday.

It said it made the move "given resuming people-to-people exchanges between China and other countries in an orderly manner." It did not say why the simplified procedures were not extended to those receiving other COVID-19 vaccines. Foreign travelers who have been vaccinated with non-Chinese vaccines will continue to be required to present negative nucleic acid tests and a health and travel declaration form, the statement said.

It was not immediately clear if the simplified procedures will be available to foreigners applying for visas outside of Hong Kong. China has been engaged in vaccine diplomacy to boost its standing in Asia and around the world, including offering Chinese-made vaccine doses to participants at this year's Tokyo Olympics and the Beijing 2022 games.

But its efforts have hit snags, with commitments to distribution in Africa resulting in few shots in arms, and politicians in Europe warning against their use before approval by the bloc's drugs regulator.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Microsoft says ransom-seeking hackers taking advantage of server flaws

Investor wealth tumbles Rs 1.37 lakh cr

Former PM Letta says ready to head Italy's troubled PD party

Pfizer, Moderna vaccines may greatly reduce risk of asymptomatic COVID-19 infection, study says

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

Videos

Latest News

One-day general strike to protest hike in yarn prices

Coimbatore, Mar 13 PTI All trade associations, related to knitwear sector, and trade unions in nearby Tirupur are to go on a one-day strike by closing all shops on March 15.The strike is to control the exorbitantly rising yarn prices and br...

BJP MP Tejasvi Surya launches COVID Raksha 2.0 in Bengaluru

Bharatiya Janata Party MP Tejasvi Surya on Saturday launched a new version of the COVID Raksha helpline for the residents of Bengaluru South. The helpline is accessible on 080 6191 4960, to assist citizens during the union governments vacci...

Modi, Solih, Rajapaksa among world leaders to attend 50th anniv of Bangladesh independence

Several world leaders, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi and heads of state and government from Nepal, Sri Lanka, Bhutan and the Maldives, are set to visit Bangladesh later this month to participate in the grand celebrations to mark th...

Uttarakhand Police delete tweet that used Kohli's dismissal as example to raise driving awareness

Uttarakhand Polices example of India skipper Virat Kohlis dismissal against England in the first T20I to raise driving awareness backfired and the tweet was deleted after fans made their displeasure known. In the first T20I, Kohli got out o...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021