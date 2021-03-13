Left Menu

German experts warn against lockdown easing as cases jump

Stefan Pilsinger, a doctor and member of parliament for the sister party of Merkel's ruling Christian Democrats, predicted that the spread of the British variant could cause a jump in cases like that seen around Christmas. "The previous lockdown measures were already insufficient to contain the more dangerous British COVID-19 variant," he told the newspaper.

Reuters | Berlin | Updated: 13-03-2021 17:19 IST | Created: 13-03-2021 16:43 IST
German experts warn against lockdown easing as cases jump
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay

German health experts warned on Saturday against any further easing of coronavirus lockdown measures as the number of cases jumped again due to the spread of the more infectious variant first detected in Britain. "We can only have more relaxation if there are stable or falling case numbers," Karl Lauterbach, health expert for the Social Democrats, told the Augsburger Allgemeine newspaper, adding this was unlikely anytime soon.

The number of COVID-19 cases has been rising again for the last few weeks as some restrictions have been lifted. Frustration about the ongoing lockdown and the slow pace of vaccinations has been hurting support for Chancellor Angela Merkel's conservatives, further dented by a face mask procurement scandal involving lawmakers from her party.

Merkel's Christian Democrats have seen support slip in the states of Baden-Wuerttemberg and Rhineland-Palatinate where elections on Sunday will be a crucial gauge of popular feeling before a September federal election. Protesters are due to gather in Berlin on Saturday to demonstrate against the lockdown.

On Saturday, the number of COVID-19 cases rose by 12,674 and the death toll was up 239, with the number of cases per 100,000 over seven days jumping to 76.1 from 72.4. Germany's death toll from the virus stands at 73,301, with a reported 2,558,455 infections.

Merkel and state leaders agreed to a phased easing of curbs earlier this month along with an "emergency brake" to let authorities reimpose restrictions if case numbers spike above 100 per 100,000 on three consecutive days. Leaders are due to meet again on March 22 to discuss whether any further relaxation of the rules is possible.

However, the head of Germany's public health agency warned on Friday that the country is at the start of a third wave of the pandemic. Stefan Pilsinger, a doctor and member of parliament for the sister party of Merkel's ruling Christian Democrats, predicted that the spread of the British variant could cause a jump in cases like that seen around Christmas.

"The previous lockdown measures were already insufficient to contain the more dangerous British COVID-19 variant," he told the newspaper.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Microsoft says ransom-seeking hackers taking advantage of server flaws

Investor wealth tumbles Rs 1.37 lakh cr

Former PM Letta says ready to head Italy's troubled PD party

Pfizer, Moderna vaccines may greatly reduce risk of asymptomatic COVID-19 infection, study says

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

Videos

Latest News

One-day general strike to protest hike in yarn prices

Coimbatore, Mar 13 PTI All trade associations, related to knitwear sector, and trade unions in nearby Tirupur are to go on a one-day strike by closing all shops on March 15.The strike is to control the exorbitantly rising yarn prices and br...

BJP MP Tejasvi Surya launches COVID Raksha 2.0 in Bengaluru

Bharatiya Janata Party MP Tejasvi Surya on Saturday launched a new version of the COVID Raksha helpline for the residents of Bengaluru South. The helpline is accessible on 080 6191 4960, to assist citizens during the union governments vacci...

Modi, Solih, Rajapaksa among world leaders to attend 50th anniv of Bangladesh independence

Several world leaders, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi and heads of state and government from Nepal, Sri Lanka, Bhutan and the Maldives, are set to visit Bangladesh later this month to participate in the grand celebrations to mark th...

Uttarakhand Police delete tweet that used Kohli's dismissal as example to raise driving awareness

Uttarakhand Polices example of India skipper Virat Kohlis dismissal against England in the first T20I to raise driving awareness backfired and the tweet was deleted after fans made their displeasure known. In the first T20I, Kohli got out o...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021