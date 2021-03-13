Left Menu

No new COVID-19 case of UK variant in MP post last week: CM

On Friday, 603 new COVID -19 cases were reported in Madhya Pradesh.Indore, the worst-hit district in the state by the pandemic, saw 219 new cases, taking the caseload there to 61,642, Bhopal witnessed 138 fresh cases, which pushed its total count to 45,079.Indore has so far reported 940 deaths and Bhopal 621.

PTI | Bhopal | Updated: 13-03-2021 16:56 IST | Created: 13-03-2021 16:56 IST
After six people tested positive for the UK strain of coronavirus in Indore in Madhya Pradesh last week, no new case with that variant has come to light in the state, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said here on Saturday.

He said a call on whether to impose a night curfew in Bhopal and Indore will be taken on Monday.

''No new case of the UK coronavirus strain has come to light,'' Chouhan told reporters after inaugurating the 27th'Hunar Haat' of indigenous products of artisans and craftsmen from across the country in the presence of Union Minister for Minority Affairs Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi at Lal Parade Ground here.

Chouhan was responding to a query on whether more people tested positive for the UK variant of SARS-CoV-2 virus in Madhya Pradesh recently.

''We are keeping a close watch on the coronavirus situation, especially in two big cities Indore and Bhopal.

If needed, the night closing timings of shops will be decided by the crisis management group. We are going to review the situation on Monday to make decisions on the futurecourse of action,''he added.

Chouhan said shop owners have been directed to wear masks and ensure that physical distance is maintained.

''This is their duty,'' he stressed.

He said the people found roaming without masks will be made to pay fine.

''Owners and managers of public hallshave been directed to reduce the current seating capacity by half. A hall with the seating capacity of 400 will now have to cut it to just 200 now,'' the CM said.

On Friday, 603 new COVID -19 cases were reported in Madhya Pradesh.

Indore, the worst-hit district in the state by the pandemic, saw 219 new cases, taking the caseload there to 61,642, Bhopal witnessed 138 fresh cases, which pushed its total count to 45,079.

Indore has so far reported 940 deaths and Bhopal 621. There are 1,528 active cases in Indore, while the state capital has 806 such cases.

Against this background, the CM said the pandemic situation is in controlin a large part of Madhya Pradesh.

''In ten districts, the number of pandemic cases is above ten. Districts like Betul near the Maharashtra border have reported a number of viral infections,'' Chouhan said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

