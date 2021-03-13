Left Menu

Punjab Assembly Speaker gets first jab of anti-COVID vaccine

Punjab Assembly Speaker Rana K P Singh on Saturday took his first dose of an anti-coronavirus vaccine here.

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 13-03-2021 18:33 IST | Created: 13-03-2021 18:18 IST
Punjab Assembly Speaker Rana K P Singh on Saturday took his first dose of an anti-coronavirus vaccine here. Singh (63) was administered the vaccine at the vaccination centre in Nehru Hospital Extension at Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education & Research (PGIMER) here.

Looking cheerful after taking his first jab, Singh urged people to have faith in medical science and join the vaccination drive. ''With COVID cases increasing again at a fast pace, we don't need any other evidence to understand that coronavirus has not gone away. It's very much here and the threat of getting infected is very much real.

''So vaccination and COVID-appropriate behaviour of wearing a mask, hand hygiene and social distancing can only help in containing the transmission,'' a PGIMER statement quoting Singh said.

Sharing his experience of vaccination, Singh said, ''I am feeling absolutely fine. The overall environment at the vaccination centre is peaceful and positive with staff manning the Centre attending to everyone, responding to their queries and doubts patiently and counselling well. This definitely calls for appreciation.''

