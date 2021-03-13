A growing number of Americans want to get the coronavirus vaccine, and a majority also support workplace, lifestyle and travel restrictions for those not inoculated against COVID-19, according to a Reuters/Ipsos poll released on Friday. The national opinion poll of 1,005 people, conducted on Monday and Tuesday, suggested the pace of vaccinations may pick up as more vaccines become available and more people want them. AstraZeneca cuts EU vaccine supply again; health bodies dismiss safety fears

AstraZeneca has again angered the EU by scaling back deliveries of COVID-19 vaccines, but got a boost on Friday when the World Health Organisation dismissed fears that have prompted countries in Europe and Asia to suspend use of the shot. The European Union has been much slower to start mass vaccination than neighbouring Britain because of a slower approval and purchasing process and repeated supply hold-ups. Exclusive: U.S. workplace safety regulator will review COVID-19 enforcement under Trump

Federal workplace safety regulators said on Friday they will revisit several COVID-19 related safety investigations performed during the Trump administration as part of a wider effort to better protect workers from the pandemic. The U.S. Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) also announced a new enforcement program targeting companies that put the most workers at serious risk of virus exposure, or that retaliate against workers who report unsafe conditions. Australia records first local COVID-19 case in two weeks

Australia on Saturday recorded first local COVID-19 case in more than two weeks after a doctor tested positive for the coronavirus, triggering restrictions in area hospitals. Queensland state Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk said the unnamed doctor last week treated two patients who had recently returned to Australia and had tested positive for the UK variant. Lilly Alzheimer's drug shows benefit on cognition, function in mid-stage trial

Eli Lilly and Co on Saturday said its experimental Alzheimer’s drug slowed the rate of decline in a measure of cognition and function by 32% compared with a placebo in a mid-stage trial of patients at an early stage of the mind wasting disease. The drug, donanemab, also showed positive trends that failed to reach statistical significance on a range of secondary trial goals, the company said, providing details for the first time. German experts warn against lockdown easing as cases jump

German health experts warned on Saturday against any further easing of coronavirus lockdown measures as the number of cases jumped again due to the spread of the more infectious variant first detected in Britain. "We can only have more relaxation if there are stable or falling case numbers," Karl Lauterbach, health expert for the Social Democrats, told the Augsburger Allgemeine newspaper, adding this was unlikely anytime soon. U.S. limits supply of Eli Lilly's COVID-19 antibody therapy in three states

The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services said it will limit distribution of Eli Lilly and Co's COVID-19 antibody therapy in three states over concerns regarding the impact of a new variant on its effectiveness. The U.S government is evaluating recommendations for using the antibody, bamlanivimab, in regions where the variant, CAL.20C, which was found in California, is circulating in high numbers, the department said. (https://bit.ly/3ljEZzK) US, India, Australia, Japan agree to send one billion vaccines across Asia by end-2022

Leaders of the United States, India, Australia and Japan agreed to pool financing, manufacturing and distribution capacity to send 1 billion coronavirus vaccines across Asia by the end of 2022, India's foreign secretary said on Friday. The so-called "Quad" group of four nations want to expand global vaccinations and counter China's growing vaccination diplomacy in Southeast Asia and around the world. India is the world's biggest vaccine maker. Exclusive: AstraZeneca to seek U.S. authorization for COVID-19 vaccine this month or early next - sources

AstraZeneca Plc is preparing to file for U.S. emergency use authorization (EUA) for its COVID-19 vaccine later this month or early April after accumulating enough data to judge the inoculation's efficacy, sources with knowledge of the ongoing clinical trial told Reuters on Friday. The British drugmaker completed enrollment in its trial of more than 32,000 volunteers in January and now has data on at least 150 cases of COVID-19, two sources familiar with the trial told Reuters.

