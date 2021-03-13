Left Menu

Mexico gets shipment of million vaccine doses from China's Sinovac

Mexico received a shipment of a million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine by China's Sinovac Biotech Ltd, the foreign ministry said on Twitter on Saturday. Mexico will also order 12 million vaccine doses made by the state-backed China National Pharmaceutical Group (Sinopharm) once it has been approved by its health regulator, Ebrard said.

Reuters | Mexico City | Updated: 13-03-2021 19:42 IST | Created: 13-03-2021 19:39 IST
Mexico gets shipment of million vaccine doses from China's Sinovac
Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard said earlier in the week that Mexico was upping its orders from China to make up for a vaccine shortfall and would request 22 million more doses. Image Credit: ANI

Mexico received a shipment of a million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine by China's Sinovac Biotech Ltd, the foreign ministry said on Twitter on Saturday. Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard said earlier in the week that Mexico was upping its orders from China to make up for a vaccine shortfall and would request 22 million more doses.

Mexico ordered an additional 10 million doses of Sinovac, in addition to the previously ordered 10 million doses, which are due to arrive between March and May. The new order will get to Mexico between May and July, Ebrard said. Mexico will also order 12 million vaccine doses made by the state-backed China National Pharmaceutical Group (Sinopharm) once it has been approved by its health regulator, Ebrard said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Microsoft says ransom-seeking hackers taking advantage of server flaws

Investor wealth tumbles Rs 1.37 lakh cr

Former PM Letta says ready to head Italy's troubled PD party

Pfizer, Moderna vaccines may greatly reduce risk of asymptomatic COVID-19 infection, study says

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Karnataka sex scandal:Case of extortion and conspiracy registered against unknown people on Jarkiholi's complaint

The Bengaluru police on Saturday registered a case of conspiracy and blackmailing against unknown persons based on a complaint by BJP MLA Ramesh Jarkiholi who resigned as minister following allegations of sexual harassment against him.Inste...

Protest against fuel prices: Women panel seeks explanantion from Hooda on tractor episode

Haryana State Women Commission has sought an explanation from Congress leader Bhupinder Singh Hooda for riding a tractor that was pulled by his partys women legislators to protest the rise in fuel prices earlier this week.Commission chairpe...

Soccer-Ronaldo says committed to Juventus amid rumours of Real return

Juventus forward Cristiano Ronaldo said on Saturday he remains focused on winning trophies with the Italian champions, amid rumours linking the Portugal star with a return to former club Real Madrid following Juves exit from the Champions L...

Centre's panel for air quality management in NCR shuts down within 5 months of formation

The central governments Commission for Air Quality Management in the National Capital Region and its Adjoining Areas has been shut down within five months of its constitution.The commission, which was established by the Centre in October la...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021