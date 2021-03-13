Left Menu

Dutch coronavirus cases rise by more than 6,000 in 24 hours

New coronavirus cases in the Netherlands reached their highest level since mid-January, with more than 6,396 cases in 24 hours, data released on Saturday showed. The figures published by the National Institute for Health (RIVM) follow several weeks of stability.

Reuters | Updated: 13-03-2021 20:25 IST | Created: 13-03-2021 20:25 IST
Dutch coronavirus cases rise by more than 6,000 in 24 hours

New coronavirus cases in the Netherlands reached their highest level since mid-January, with more than 6,396 cases in 24 hours, data released on Saturday showed.

The figures published by the National Institute for Health (RIVM) follow several weeks of stability. The RIVM has said it expects a third wave of infections driven by variant strains of the coronavirus. The rise in cases comes as the country prepares to go to the polls next week for parliamentary elections spread out over three days on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday because of coronavirus safety measures.

The Netherlands has been under lockdown since late January with a ban on gatherings of more than two people, restaurants and bars shut and the first night-time curfew in place since World War Two. The country has registered a total of 1,151,218 cases and 16,046 deaths in the pandemic.

Also Read: ADVISORY-Alert on unspecified incident in Netherlands cited by Dutch media is withdrawn

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Microsoft says ransom-seeking hackers taking advantage of server flaws

Investor wealth tumbles Rs 1.37 lakh cr

Former PM Letta says ready to head Italy's troubled PD party

Pfizer, Moderna vaccines may greatly reduce risk of asymptomatic COVID-19 infection, study says

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

Videos

Latest News

MP CM meets Tomar; seeks more urea, procurement under PSS

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Saturday called on Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar and sought higher allocation of urea fertiliser for forthcoming kharif season and procurement of rabi crops like musta...

Bihar has 1,19,000 doctors for 12 crore population: Health Minister

Bihar Health Minister Mangal Pandey told the Assembly that the state almost fulfils the World Health Organisation WHO recommended doctor-population ratio as it has 1,19,000 doctors for a population of 12 crores.Pandey said that the state ha...

Karnataka sex scandal:Case of extortion and conspiracy registered against unknown people on Jarkiholi's complaint

The Bengaluru police on Saturday registered a case of conspiracy and blackmailing against unknown persons based on a complaint by BJP MLA Ramesh Jarkiholi who resigned as minister following allegations of sexual harassment against him.Inste...

Protest against fuel prices: Women panel seeks explanantion from Hooda on tractor episode

Haryana State Women Commission has sought an explanation from Congress leader Bhupinder Singh Hooda for riding a tractor that was pulled by his partys women legislators to protest the rise in fuel prices earlier this week.Commission chairpe...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021