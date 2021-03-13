Three health workers who received AstraZeneca vaccine treated for blood clots, Norway says

Three health workers who received AstraZeneca vaccine treated for blood clots, Norway saysReuters | Oslo | Updated: 13-03-2021 20:38 IST | Created: 13-03-2021 20:36 IST
Three health workers in Norway who recently received the AstraZeneca vaccine against COVID-19 are being treated in hospital for blood clots, the Norwegian Institute of Public Health said on Saturday.
Norway halted on Thursday the rollout of that vaccine, following a similar move by Denmark. Iceland later followed suit.
