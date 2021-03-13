Left Menu

PTI | Ahmedabad | Updated: 13-03-2021 20:48 IST | Created: 13-03-2021 20:48 IST
Guj sees COVID-19 tally rise by 775, toll by 2; 579 recover

Gujarat's COVID-19 tally rose by 775 on Saturday to touch 2,77,397, while the day also saw two deaths and 579 people were discharged, an official said.

Gujarat's toll stands at 4,422, while the recovery count is 2,68,775, which is 96.89 per cent of the caseload, leaving the state with 4,200 active cases, 53 of whom are critical, he added.

The two deaths took place in Ahmedabad and Surat, the official said.

''Surat saw 206 cases, followed by 187 in Ahmedabad, 84 in Vadodara, 77 in Rajkot, 23 in Anand, 21 in Mehsana, 20 in Bharuch, 16 each in Gandhinagar, Bhavnagar and Jamnagar, 14 each in Chhota Udepur and Panchmahal, 13 in Patan,'' the official said.

A state government release said 1,20,707 people were administered the COVID-19 vaccine on Saturday, of which 90,829 were in the senior citizen and 45 plus age groups.

With this, a total of 19,33,388 people have got the first dose, and 4,87,135 have been administered the second shot, it said.

Dadra and Nagar Haveli, Daman and Diu reported four COVID-19 cases on Saturday, two each in Daman and DNH, taking the total number of cases in the UT to 3,406.

A total of 3,377 patients have recovered and two patients have died, leaving it with 27 active cases, an official said.

Gujarat's COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 2,77,397, new cases 775, death toll 4,422, discharged 2,68,775, active cases 4,200, people tested so far - figures not released.

