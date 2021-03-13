Left Menu

COVID-19 vaccination coverage in India crosses 2.91 crores

The nationwide COVID-19 vaccination has crossed 2.91 crores coverage, informed the health ministry on Saturday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-03-2021 21:30 IST | Created: 13-03-2021 21:30 IST
COVID-19 vaccination coverage in India crosses 2.91 crores
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

The nationwide COVID-19 vaccination has crossed 2.91 crores coverage, informed the health ministry on Saturday. According to an official release, a total of 2,91,92,547 vaccine doses were administered in the country, as per the provisional report till 7 pm on Saturday.

"These include 73,31,498 health care workers (HCWs) who have taken the first dose and 42,58,297 HCWs who have taken the second dose, 72,96,474 front line worker (FLWs) who have taken the first dose and 10,53,732 FLWs who have taken the second dose, 13,86,305 beneficiaries aged 45 and above with specific co-morbidities and 78,66,241beneficiaries more than 60 years old," the release said. The health ministry statement added that a total of 9,74,090 vaccine doses were given till 7 pm on Saturday, the 57th day of nationwide COVID-19 vaccination.

"Out of which 8,05,014 beneficiaries were vaccinated for 1st dose and 1,69,076 HCWs and FLWs received 2nd dose of vaccine as per the provisional report. Final reports would be completed for the day by late tonight," the ministry added. The country started its vaccination drive on January 16 with priority given to all healthcare and frontline workers in the first phase. The second phase started on March 1 where doses are being administered to people above the age of 60 and those between 45 and 59 years with specific comorbidities. (ANI)

Also Read: Brazil signs vaccine deal with Indian company

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Microsoft says ransom-seeking hackers taking advantage of server flaws

Investor wealth tumbles Rs 1.37 lakh cr

Former PM Letta says ready to head Italy's troubled PD party

Pfizer, Moderna vaccines may greatly reduce risk of asymptomatic COVID-19 infection, study says

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Air Corps helicopter vaccine drop brings relief to tiny Irish island

The Air Corps pilots landed their helicopter on the tiny Irish island of Arranmore just before lunch on Thursday and handed over their precious cargo of COVID-19 vaccines to Dr. Kevin Quinn and his grinning daughter Aoife. The arrival of fi...

Palestinians and Arab League condemn opening of Czech Jerusalem office

The Palestinian Authority and the Arab League on Saturday condemned the Czech Republics opening of a diplomatic office in Jerusalem as a violation of international law. Prague opened a Jerusalem branch of its Israel embassy, which is locate...

Hockey Women National Championship: Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Rajasthan, Maharashtra secure wins on day four

Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Rajasthan, and Maharashtra registered wins on day four of the 11th Hockey India sub-junior women national championship 2021 here in Simdega on Saturday. In Pool G, Hockey Andhra Pradesh beat Hockey Bengal 5-0 in ...

Mumbai City FC win maiden ISL, beat ATKMB 2-1

Mumbai City FC won their maiden Indian Super League ISL title with a 2-1 victory over ATK Mohun Bagan in the final here on Saturday. Bipin Singh scored on the 90th minute to seal the issue in Mumbai City FCs favour at the Fatorda Stadium. E...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021