Italy reports 317 coronavirus deaths on Saturday, 26,062 new cases

Italy reported 317 coronavirus-related deaths on Saturday against 380 the day before, the health ministry said, while the daily tally of new infections fell to 26,062 from 26,824 the day before.

Reuters | Milan | Updated: 13-03-2021 21:37 IST | Created: 13-03-2021 21:34 IST
Italy has registered 101,881 deaths linked to COVID-19 since its outbreak emerged in February last year, the second-highest toll in Europe after Britain and the seventh-highest in the world. Image Credit: ANI

Some 372,944 tests for COVID-19 were carried out in the past day, compared with a previous 369,636, the health ministry said.

Italy has registered 101,881 deaths linked to COVID-19 since its outbreak emerged in February last year, the second-highest toll in Europe after Britain and the seventh-highest in the world. The country has reported 3.2 million cases to date. Patients in the hospital with COVID-19 - not including those in intensive care - stood at 24,153 on Saturday, up from 23,656 a day earlier.

There were 270 new admissions to intensive care units, up from 226 on Friday. The total number of intensive care patients increased to 2,982 from a previous 2,914. When Italy's second wave of the epidemic was accelerating quickly in the first half of November, hospital admissions were rising by about 1,000 per day, while intensive care occupancy was increasing by about 100 per day.

