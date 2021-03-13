Left Menu

Ambulance response time was reduced during COVID time last year: Jain

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-03-2021 22:28 IST | Created: 13-03-2021 22:24 IST
Ambulance response time was reduced during COVID time last year: Jain
Jain said he was proud that the ''Delhi government's healthcare system was no less than that of a private healthcare system in fighting the pandemic''. Image Credit: ANI

Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain said on Saturday the city government's healthcare system performed ''no less than'' that at private facilities in fighting the COVID-19 pandemic.

Addressing an event held on the premises of the Delhi Assembly here to felicitate 'corona warriors' from Sanjay Gandhi Memorial Hospital and Baba Saheb Ambedkar Medical College, he lauded their efforts during the height of the pandemic last year.

Jain said he was proud that the ''Delhi government's healthcare system was no less than that of a private healthcare system in fighting the pandemic''.

The minister asserted that the ambulance response time was ''reduced and it was ensured that it reached the patients' home within 15 minutes of the call''.

Also, setting up holding areas in hospitals, facilitated the admission of patients within 10 minutes.

He applauded the corona warriors and said it's time to get goodwill by the virtue of providing service to the people.

On the availability of beds, Jain said, ''We have now declared Sanjay Gandhi Memorial Hospital as a non-Covid hospital, because even at our dedicated Covid hospitals, the number of Covid-19 patients is very less, and beds are available in ample number.'' The hospital at Burari has 300 beds for Covid-19 patients, which has only 10-12 patients now, LNJP Hospital has 300 dedicated beds for COVID-19 patients, whereas the number of patients is only 20. Similarly, at Rajiv Gandhi Super Speciality Hospital, 500 beds have been dedicated to such positive patients, however, the number of admissions is only 10-11, he added.

Meanwhile, Delhi on Saturday recorded 419 new COVID-19 cases, crossing the 400-mark for the third consecutive day, while the positivity rate stood at 0.56 per cent, according to data shared by the health department.

Interacting with reporters, Jain had said on Friday the figures of over 400 per day suddenly were ''not alarming'', and asserted that the positivity rate was still below one per cent.

The city recorded 419 fresh cases on Saturday, while the death toll climbed to 10,939 with three more fatalities, as per the latest bulletin issued by the Delhi Health Department.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Microsoft says ransom-seeking hackers taking advantage of server flaws

Investor wealth tumbles Rs 1.37 lakh cr

Former PM Letta says ready to head Italy's troubled PD party

Pfizer, Moderna vaccines may greatly reduce risk of asymptomatic COVID-19 infection, study says

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Haryana Speaker forms panel over state's agri produce marketing act

Haryana Speaker Gian Chand Gupta has constituted a five-member committee over the states agriculture produce marketing act.The five-member committee comprises MLAs Kiran Choudhary and B B Batra from the Congress, Abhe Singh Yadav and Sudhir...

J&K police arrests 2 from Rajasthan for online fraud

The Jammu and Kashmir police Saturday said it has arrested two people from Rajasthan in a case related to the alleged fraudulent withdrawal of Rs 1 lakh from the account of a person here. Ahmed Khan and Bilal were arrested from their reside...

IHM Srinagar re-starts tourism course after COVID lockdown

Institute of Hotel Management IHM Srinagar has re-started its tourism course after a gap of nearly one year following the COVID-19 induced shutdown. The tourism course needs practical learning and the same was impossible during the online c...

Drainage system, built using Indian financial aid, inaugurated in Nepal

A culvert and drainage system, which was built with Indian financial assistance in Nepals Sarlahi, was inaugurated on Saturday. The Indian Consulate in Birgunj confirmed that infrastructure has been jointly inaugurated by Nitesh Kumar, Cons...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021